MultiChoice Talent Factory Class of 2023 Entries Extended

Good news! The MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is accepting more applications until Friday, 17 June 2022. Don’t miss out!

Have you heard? MultiChoice is searching high and low for aspiring film and TV content creators from Southern Africa to be part of the Class of 2023 – and you can still be a part of it.

Now approaching its fifth year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is calling for applications for our world-class film and TV training programme which kicks off in October this year.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification, to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills. Our curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film, to name just a few with workplace experience on M-Net’s top productions.

“At MultiChoice Namibia, we believe in supporting the growth of the film industry in Namibia and through MTF, it is the perfect opportunity for Namibian creatives to enhance their skills and expand their network. We encourage all would-be filmmakers to apply for this life-changing opportunity,” said MultiChoice Namibia’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Elzita Beukes.

The 12-month fully-funded programme is open to candidates from Southern African countries. Under the leadership of three new academy directors, this will be a landmark year for the MTF Academy programme.

This year’s newly-appointed MTF Academy directors are Christopher Puta (Southern Africa Hub), Atinuke Babatunde (West Africa Hub), and Victoria Goro (East Africa Hub).

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Then visit https://multichoicetalentfactory.com/ to find out more!

Applications opened on Monday, 9th May and now officially close on Friday, 17 June 2022, and have to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/. Applications made outside of this website will not be considered.