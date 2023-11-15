Cycling with Heart: All4TheBabies Team Raises Funds to Shelter Abandoned Infants

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 15 — This year, the All4TheBabies women’s cycling team is gearing up for the Nedbank Desert Dash, not just as a race but as a mission to support the Ruach Elohim Foundation in Swakopmund, with a fundraising target of N$100,000.

The Ruach Elohim Foundation, a voluntary association, strives to prevent baby dumping and provides a secure and nurturing home for abandoned children aged from birth to two years. The foundation also extends counseling and support to mothers, covering their transportation costs when bringing their babies to the facility. Operating solely on donations, the foundation aims to offer solace to these infants and create a non-judgmental space where Namibian mothers can seek assistance.

Despite a recent legislative change decriminalizing the prosecution of mothers abandoning their children, Namibia has witnessed a concerning rise in baby dumping cases. In July 2022 alone, Namibian police recorded 234 cases of abandoned babies nationwide, an alarming figure for a country with a population of only 2.6 million. Many young Namibian women, despite the risk of punishment, continue to abandon their babies in unsafe and life-threatening situations.

In response, Ronel and Dick Peters established the Ruach Elohim Foundation as a haven where women could leave their babies safely and anonymously. A noteworthy initiative of the foundation is the baby-saver box, attached to the facility’s boundary wall. Mothers can leave their babies in this box, which triggers an alarm, notifying eight foundation members who respond promptly. The mother has 30 days to reclaim her baby before legal adoption proceedings commence.

Beverley-Rae Henckert, a member of All4TheBabies, emphasized the difficulty in generating sustainable funding for charitable organizations. The team aims to assist the Ruach Elohim Foundation in expanding its premises to accommodate more babies and alleviate financial pressures faced by Ronel and Dick.

Henckert expressed gratitude for having Nedbank Namibia as a trusted partner, enabling the team to focus on cycling training and fundraising. The team is committed to making Nedbank Namibia proud and acknowledges the challenges of team alignment, particularly when members come from different towns.

Acknowledging their sponsors, friends, and family, the team appreciates the support received for their Nedbank Desert Dash journey and the awareness they’ve created for the cause. Sponsorships for entry fees, gear, transport, accommodation, and bike transport, as well as monetary donations for the foundation, have been crucial.

With rigorous training and unwavering determination, the team aims to complete the 397 km race within 24 hours. Starting in Windhoek, the route will take them through the world’s oldest desert to Swakopmund. The race is scheduled for December 8 to 9, 2023.

For more information about the Ruach Elohim Foundation, visit their Facebook page or contact them at 081 242 6396 or ronelpeters@iway.na. To support or learn more about the All4TheBabies cycling team, contact Beverley-Rae Henckert at 081 264 7448 or bhenckert@gmail.com.

For additional details about the Nedbank Desert Dash, visit desertdashnamibia.com.