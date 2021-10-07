Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to hold a series of biblical book Revelation weekly Seminars.

Windhoek, 7 October – – Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, will hold a series of weekly seminars unravelling the biblical book of Revelation as misinformation around its prophecies fuels the Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy across the globe.

The Bible course titled, “Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment of Revelation, God’s New Covenant,” will run from October 18th to December 27th and will provide an explanation of the content of every chapter of Revelation, including details on the characters named in the prophecies and the timing of the events.

The church, founded in South Korea, attracted as many as 1,700 pastors and 28,000 Christians from all over the world to its lectures in August. Its Chairman Lee Man-hee will lead the Bible series and has said that he is a witness who saw and heard all the events of the book fulfilled in reality, as described in Revelation 22:16.

“The number of participants at this time reflects their interest and effort to understand the words of Revelation consistently with the words of the rest of the books of the Bible,” Mr. Kim Shin-chang, general director of the International Mission Department of Shincheonji Church, said.

The Bible seminars come as the coronavirus pandemic creates uncertainty around the future for people throughout the world. While progress has been made to inoculate the global population the efforts of health professionals are being hampered by misunderstanding in the religious world. In the United States of America, some Christian denominations are preaching that the Covid-19 vaccine is the “mark of the beast”. This apocalyptic biblical term is from Revelation 13 and is usually interpreted as being attached to Satan.

Additionally, people regardless of religious background frequently encounter the question – will Covid-19 bring about “the end of the world”?

Shincheonji Church’s lectures, to be broadcasted live on YouTube, will help those grappling with these questions by teaching the true meaning of the book of Revelation and explaining how the prophecies, expressed in parables or figurative language, have been physically fulfilled in the world today, according to the Bible. While Revelation is written figuratively, describing real-world events, its content is usually explained through human thoughts and non-biblical speculative theories which has misguided believers and instigated social disorder, according to the church.

