HANGZHOU, Nov. 20 — Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Friday called for joint efforts to promote the prosperity and development of the global silk industry.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the inaugural meeting of the International Network for Silk in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province.

Noting that silk serves as an important vehicle for jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting economic and trade ties and cultural exchanges, Zhang said China’s silk industry has made rapid progress in technological innovation, industrial ecosystem development and brand building in recent years.

He expressed China’s readiness to work with other countries to implement the four global initiatives and carry forward the Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit to promote the prosperity of the global silk industry.

Zhang urged efforts to establish a public service platform under the International Network for Silk for information sharing, matching supply with demand and facilitating practical cooperation in areas including sericulture, processing, trade and investment.

He also called for making full use of the International Network for Silk as a cooperation platform to develop the industry, facilitate trade and preserve cultural heritage, thereby injecting fresh impetus into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

During his stay in Zhejiang, Zhang also inspected time-honored industries.

He called for efforts such as strengthening the preservation and innovation of these industries, enhancing intellectual property protection and utilization, and promoting their integration with culture, tourism, health and wellness, education and rural revitalization to foster new consumption scenarios and growth drivers. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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