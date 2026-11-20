DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 20 — Tanzania will host a two-day regional conference of electoral commissions from 15 Southern African Development Community (SADC) member commissions to discuss election management and the role of social media in democratic processes, the country’s electoral body said Friday.

The 28th General Conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC), scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24 in Dar es Salaam, will be officially opened by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, according to a statement issued by Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The conference will bring together electoral commission chairpersons, commissioners, chief executives and other stakeholders to exchange experiences on strengthening electoral systems, improving institutional capacity and addressing emerging challenges in election administration, INEC said.

Discussions will also focus on how social media and technological advances can enhance the administration, coordination and credibility of electoral processes, said the statement.

Established on July 27, 1998, ECF-SADC provides a regional platform for electoral management bodies to share experiences and promote cooperation in democratic and electoral governance.

INEC noted that hosting the conference would strengthen Tanzania’s regional relations and provide an opportunity for its electoral institutions to learn from their counterparts.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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