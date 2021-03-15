Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year at 63rd Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES, March 15 -- American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for "Folklore" at the 63rd Grammy Awards being held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Swift, 31, earned six nominations this year, second only to Beyonce's nine nods. Swift won the prize over Jhene Aiko, Black Pumas, HAIM, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jacob Collier and Coldplay, making history to be the first female artist to snag the award for Album of the Year three times. She previously won the award for "Fearless" in 2010, and for "1989" in 2016. Swift also became the fourth artist to win Album of the Year three times, after Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. Xinhua