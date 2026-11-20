BEIJING, Nov. 20 — Starting Nov. 25, the China-Mongolia-Russia international passenger train service will offer round trips on a weekly basis, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

The train service, which runs from Beijing via Ulaanbaatar to Irkutsk, features a total distance of 2,666 kilometers and a travel time of 55 hours.

The train uses 25G-type air-conditioned carriages throughout the journey, and comes with hard sleeper cars, deluxe soft sleeper cars, a power generation car and a dining car.

The train service is expected to further promote personnel exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges among these three countries, the company noted.

At present, train tickets from Beijing are being sold offline.

The launch of this service comes at a time when China is gaining rising popularity with foreign visitors, boosted by its expanded visa-free policies. China continued to attract more foreign visitors in the third quarter of 2026, with visa-free entries rising 24.1 percent year on year to nearly 9 million, official data showed.

China had expanded unilateral visa-free entry to travelers from 50 countries as of September 2026. This policy allows eligible visitors to stay in the country for up to 30 days.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 9