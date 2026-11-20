JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 20 — Eleven people, including three Border Management Authority (BMA) officials and five police officers, have been arrested in a joint anti-corruption operation at a border crossing between South Africa and Lesotho, the BMA said Friday.

The arrests followed an investigation into allegations that officials and intermediaries had facilitated the illegal entry of Lesotho nationals into South Africa through the Van Rooyen’s Gate Port of Entry in the Free State Province.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato said three Lesotho nationals suspected of acting as facilitators had been arrested earlier in the investigation.

In a joint operation conducted in the early hours of Friday, authorities arrested three BMA officials and five members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Another police officer has been subpoenaed to appear in court.

The operation involved the BMA’s Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organized Crime Unit, SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs and the Tactical Response Team based in Bloemfontein.

Masiapato said the BMA had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, stressing that any misconduct by its officials that undermined the authority’s integrity or compromised border security would not be tolerated.

“The BMA remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to investigate and address corruption, ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The 11 arrested suspects are being held in custody and are expected to face charges of corruption and contravening the Immigration Act.

The investigation and law enforcement operation are ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out further arrests. The arrests come as South Africa steps up efforts to tackle irregular migration and corruption within its immigration system.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-point strategy to strengthen border security, crack down on immigration violations, root out corruption, address gaps in immigration laws and policies, and enhance cooperation with other African countries.

The government has also intensified joint law enforcement operations and deployed additional technology, including drones, to strengthen border surveillance and prevent illegal crossings.

South Africa has faced growing public concern over irregular migration, with anti-immigration protests reported in various parts of the country.

The government has pledged to enforce immigration laws while upholding the constitutional rights and dignity of all people.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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