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Home NationalCurrent Affairs Sirens activated in various areas in Jordan — state broadcaster
Sirens activated in various areas in Jordan — state broadcaster
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Sirens activated in various areas in Jordan — state broadcaster

July 19, 2026

AMMAN, July 19 — Sirens have been activated in various regions in Jordan, state broadcaster the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation said Sunday on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, several media reports, citing the Israeli military, said Sunday that missiles launched from Iran toward southernmost Jordan’s coastal city of Aqaba were identified.

The military said the missiles have been intercepted by Israeli and Jordanian forces, according to the reports.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Amman issued a security alert saying Aqaba’s airport and seaport had been evacuated due to a “specific and credible threat,” urging Americans to avoid traveling to the sites until further notice.

It also renewed its warning for Americans to avoid military bases in Jordan. However, Jordanian authorities later denied the U.S. embassy’s claim, saying both facilities are operating normally.

The latest developments came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East as the United States and Iran have traded rounds of attacks.

The United States has conducted eight waves of strikes on Iranian targets, while Iran has responded by striking U.S. bases and facilities in several Gulf countries.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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