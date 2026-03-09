Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new supreme leader

MOSCOW, March 9 — Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected supreme leader of Iran, on Monday, stating that Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“At a time when Iran is facing armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honorably continue your father’s cause and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials,” Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin’s official website.

“For our part, we would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of Iran,” said Putin.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts announced on Sunday that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, had been elected as Iran’s new supreme leader. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

