2 confirmed dead in landslide near Tokyo

TOKYO, July 19 — Two people previously found at the scene of a collapsed house following heavy rains near Tokyo have been confirmed dead, local media reported Sunday.

The two-story house in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, collapsed after mud from a mountain behind the house flowed into the first floor as torrential rains hit parts of the prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Friday night, Kyodo News reported.

Local authorities had not been able to contact the residents of the house, a couple in their 60s.

The bodies of the woman and the man were found Saturday afternoon and Sunday night, respectively, the report said.

The landslide came as Ashikaga City observed a record 232.5 millimeters of rain falling in the 12 hours through 2:20 a.m. local time Saturday, nearly 40 percent more than the total average rainfall for the entire month of July. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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