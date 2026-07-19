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Chinese medical team launches hybrid TCM nursing training in Sierra Leone
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Chinese medical team launches hybrid TCM nursing training in Sierra Leone

July 19, 2026

FREETOWN, July 19 — The 27th batch of the Chinese Medical Team to Sierra Leone has launched a hybrid Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) nursing training programme, combining digital lectures and hands-on clinical mentorship to strengthen local healthcare capacity.

More than 40 nurses attended the inaugural session at the Telemedicine Center of the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in the capital Freetown on Saturday.

The programme, organized under the China-Sierra Leone Nursing Training Center, integrates remote lectures by medical experts in China’s Hunan Province with on-site demonstrations by members of the Chinese medical team.

The training introduced a four-dimensional teaching model covering theoretical instruction, practical simulations, question-and-answer sessions and live clinical rounds.

Addressing Sierra Leone’s growing burden of chronic neck, shoulder and joint pain, a medical team expert demonstrated Fu’s Subcutaneous Needling (FSN) therapy, a modern acupuncture technique, using simplified English to enhance understanding among participants.

Other practical sessions featured Gua Sha, moving cupping, moxibustion and massage, with trainers emphasizing standardized techniques and patient safety.

“This course provides structured, practical knowledge that aligns with our daily clinical demands, addressing a clear gap in pain management services here,” said Zainab Bangura, a state registered nurse at the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital.

The Chinese medical team said it will continue delivering bilingual TCM workshops through the Telemedicine Center to support sustainable nursing capacity development and expand standardized pain management services across Sierra Leone. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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