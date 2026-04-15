Israeli military chief approves continued Lebanon offensive amid ceasefire reports

JERUSALEM, April 15– Israel’s military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said that he has approved plans for the continuation of fighting against Hezbollah during a visit to southern Lebanon, according to a readout released by the military on Wednesday.

The approval of further operational moves comes amid reports regarding a potential emerging new ceasefire between the two countries.

Zamir met with Israeli commanders and troops who invaded southern Lebanon in early March as part of a ground offensive. “I have instructed that the entire area of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River become a no-go zone for Hezbollah operatives,” Zamir said.

He said Israel has killed more than 1,700 Hezbollah militants since the beginning of the Iran war, without providing evidence. He described the strikes in Beirut and southern and eastern Lebanon as “a severe blow” to the group.

“Yesterday, I approved further plans together with the General Staff Forum. We continue to conduct ongoing situational assessments and approve plans, both in Lebanon and in Iran,” he said.

He said Iran must be prevented from making strategic gains in its nuclear program or the Strait of Hormuz. “We are in a very high state of readiness.

Air Force aircraft are armed and prepared, and targets are loaded into the systems — we know how to command them for a powerful strike immediately,” he said.

He said the operation in Bint Jbeil continues, as well as ground attacks on the Beit Leaf area, while troops from three additional divisions are preparing what Israel described as a buffer zone on Lebanese soil, which Israeli officials said includes destroying villages along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

A previous ceasefire in Lebanon, which had been in place since November 2024, was characterized by near-daily Israeli strikes in the country.

The fragile truce collapsed on March 2, when Hezbollah launched rockets toward Israel in support of Iran, triggering intensified Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Wednesday that the cumulative death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the country has risen to 2,167, with 7,061 others injured since March 2. (Xinhua)

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