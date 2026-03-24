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IAEA acknowledges threat to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant after strike: Russian envoy
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IAEA acknowledges threat to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant after strike: Russian envoy

March 24, 2026

MOSCOW, March 24 — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has acknowledged that a strike on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant posed a threat to the facility’s physical integrity, Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienna said Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Mikhail Ulyanov said IAEA director general Rafael Grossi had linked recent developments in Iran to the agency’s seven key pillars of nuclear safety, effectively indicating violations, particularly regarding the physical protection of nuclear facilities.

Ulyanov noted that nuclear sites have become targets of attacks, which was previously hard to imagine, but is becoming increasingly frequent. He added that actions by the United States and Israel in Iran dealt a serious blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28. The two countries carried out two airstrikes on the Natanz nuclear facilities on March 1, struck a building within the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant complex on March 17, and launched another strike on the Natanz uranium enrichment facility on March 21. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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