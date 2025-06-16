Trending Now
Russia transfers bodies of over 6,000 soldiers to Ukraine
Russia transfers bodies of over 6,000 soldiers to Ukraine

June 16, 2025

MOSCOW, June 16– Russia has transferred the bodies of 6,060 fallen soldiers to Ukraine, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said Monday.

Russia agreed to return the bodies of 6,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers after Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on June 2.

According to Medinsky, Russia has received the bodies of 78 Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian side. “Prisoner exchanges continue.

Arrangements have also been established regarding the exchange of severely wounded servicemen from the frontline,” Medinsky, also Russia’s chief negotiator at the talks with the Ukrainian side, wrote on Telegram. (Xinhua)

