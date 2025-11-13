Russia rules out new arms race, security official says

MOSCOW, Nov. 13 — Russia will not allow a new arms race to begin and believes that nuclear powers should maintain global peace and security, Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, said Thursday.

Russia has taken note of statements by U.S. officials suggesting the possibility of nuclear testing and of growing militarization efforts in Europe, Shoigu told RIA Novosti news agency.

“Russia will never allow a new arms race to erupt, no matter how much others may wish it,” Shoigu told RIA Novosti, adding that Russia will continue to do everything possible to preserve strategic stability.

Russia and the United States, as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, bear a special responsibility for maintaining global peace and security, he said, calling on Washington to fulfill its commitments under nuclear test ban obligations and engage constructively in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.

Shoigu also voiced concern over the accelerating militarization of Europe and inflammatory rhetoric by some European officials, saying that such actions “reflect a loss of historical perspective” and serve only to inflame tensions.

“We are closely monitoring not only hostile statements but also concrete military planning and decision-making within NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union,” he said.

“Peace and security are not the privilege of one bloc. Those who possess the greatest destructive potential must act with the greatest sense of responsibility,” he added. (Xinhua)

