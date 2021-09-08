Vietnam reports 12,680 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Sept. 8 — Vietnam reported 12,680 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 12,663 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country’s total tally to 563,676, with 14,135 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 7,308 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 3,172 in nearby Binh Duong province, and 814 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 325,647 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 13,937 from Tuesday, while over 23.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has registered a total of 559,346 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. – Xinhua