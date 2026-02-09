Egyptian, Somali leaders meet on Horn of Africa, Red Sea security

CAIRO, Feb. 9– Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met here on Sunday with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, during which the two sides agreed to further efforts to bolster the security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, Sisi voiced Egypt’s firm support for Somalia’s unity, security and territorial integrity, rejecting any measures that could undermine the country’s sovereignty and stability.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Sisi renewed Egypt’s “categorical, unequivocal rejection of any measures that infringe upon Somalia’s unity, including the recognition of the independence of any part of its territory,” read the statement.

“Egypt will always remain a sincere partner and a steadfast supporter of Somalia,” Sisi said, confirming Egypt’s upcoming participation in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.

For his part, Mohamud said his meeting with Sisi reflected the depth and strength of the bilateral ties, as well as both sides’ sincere will to achieve peace and security in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, read the statement.

He thanked Egypt for its support for Somalia, commending Cairo’s role in promoting the security and stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, and stressing Somalia’s keenness to enhance coordination with Egypt in a way that serves regional security.

In late 2025, Israel became the first country in the world to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, prompting immediate condemnation from Somalia and the international community. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

