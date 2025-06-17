Trending Now
Home International Namibia voices concern over Israeli military strikes on Iran
Namibia voices concern over Israeli military strikes on Iran
InternationalNational

Namibia voices concern over Israeli military strikes on Iran

June 17, 2025
WINDHOEK, June 17  — Namibia has voiced strong concern over Israel’s recent military strikes targeting nuclear and civilian infrastructure in Iran, condemning the attacks as a violation of international law.
In a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described the strikes on June 13 as “a flagrant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“The attacks represent a breach of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations (UN), specifically, Article 2(4) of the charter clearly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” she said.
The Namibian president warned that further escalation could have serious implications for regional and global peace, security, and economic stability, particularly in the energy markets.
Nandi-Ndaitwah called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve disputes through diplomatic means within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations.
Namibia reaffirms its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” she said, calling on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to take decisive steps to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. (Xinhua)
Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese Government’s Position on Opposing U.S. Abuse of...

April 8, 2025

Xi, Sassou send congratulatory letters to FOCAC ministerial...

June 11, 2025

China, Russia, Iran reaffirm dialogue only viable option...

March 14, 2025

Chelsea confirm return of Lukaku for club record...

August 13, 2021

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

Quakes in north Chile show “unusual” activity, expert...

May 8, 2022

BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent...

June 8, 2022

Chinese Americans make donations to flood-hit central China

August 1, 2021

DR Congo’s M23 rebels say they will no...

March 18, 2025

Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for...

March 29, 2022