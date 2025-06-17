Namibia voices concern over Israeli military strikes on Iran

WINDHOEK, June 17 — Namibia has voiced strong concern over Israel’s recent military strikes targeting nuclear and civilian infrastructure in Iran, condemning the attacks as a violation of international law.

In a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described the strikes on June 13 as “a flagrant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The attacks represent a breach of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations (UN), specifically, Article 2(4) of the charter clearly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” she said.

The Namibian president warned that further escalation could have serious implications for regional and global peace, security, and economic stability, particularly in the energy markets.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to resolve disputes through diplomatic means within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations.

“Namibia reaffirms its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” she said, calling on the international community, including the UN Security Council, to take decisive steps to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. (Xinhua)