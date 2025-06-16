African parliamentary libraries crucial for digital democracy: Namibian speaker

WINDHOEK, June 16 — The 22nd Annual Conference of the Association of Parliamentary Libraries of Eastern and Southern Africa officially opened Monday in Namibia‘s coastal town of Swakopmund, with a focus on the critical intersection of technology and democratic governance.

In a keynote address, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, speaker of the National Assembly of Namibia, underscored the specialized function of parliamentary libraries, which are designed to provide legislators with the information they need to carry out their duties effectively.

“Furthermore, they act as repositories of institutional memory, housing everything from legal documents and historical records to expert research and policy briefs.

This body of knowledge ensures that Legislatures operate effectively,” she said. According to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, Namibia‘s commitment to information access was highlighted through the Access to Information Act of 2022, a landmark step that affirms every Namibian’s right to access information.

She stressed that digitalization plays a significant role in effectively implementing this law through online platforms. “Namibia‘s Parliamentary Library is embracing digital transformation through several strategic initiatives aimed at modernizing information services and enhancing public access,” she said.

The National Assembly Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 and the E-Parliament Strategy support the digitization of Parliamentary processes by improving access to online documents such as Committee Reports and Order Papers, she added.

Despite the benefits of digital libraries, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila acknowledged prevailing challenges, including insufficient funding allocated to ICT infrastructure and equipment, copyright and licensing complexities, and the need for specialized expertise.

“This, in turn, affects our efforts to adapt to rapid technological changes,” she said. She also noted that in addressing some of the challenges, parliaments must continue to learn from one another to improve the efficiency and competence of their institutions by leveraging the opportunities provided by this conference.

This year’s week-long event, themed “Parliamentary Libraries and Democracy in the Digital Age,” attracted over 40 delegates from across the eastern and southern regions of Africa. (Xinhua)

