Sri Lanka to secure SDR financing worth 50 mln USD from World Bank for digital transformation project

February 18, 2026

COLOMBO, Feb. 18 — Sri Lanka has decided to secure Special Drawing Rights (SDR) financing equivalent to 50 million U.S. dollars from the World Bank Group to implement the Sri Lanka Digital Transformation Project, the government’s Information Department said Tuesday.

The project, under the country’s Digital Economy Strategy 2025-2030, aims to deliver public services more efficiently and transparently through digital platforms, the department said.

Cabinet approval to seek support from international development partners for the project was granted at a cabinet meeting in October 2025, according to the statement.

It said loan negotiations involving relevant government stakeholders and the World Bank Group have been concluded.

Under the agreements reached, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development will serve as the borrower on behalf of the government, while GovTech Sri Lanka will be the implementing agency, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

