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Russia detains Swedish national accused of plotting attacks on military facilities
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Russia detains Swedish national accused of plotting attacks on military facilities

October 15, 2026

MOSCOW, Oct. 15– A Swedish citizen allegedly heading to Russia to commit attacks on military sites was detained for illegally crossing the border in the country’s western Pskov region, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

According to official FSB information, the detainee was traveling to Russia to commit acts of sabotage at military facilities under the pretext of joining the Russian Armed Forces.

The Swedish citizen had previously served as a squad commander of unmanned aerial systems of the Ukrainian 24th Separate Assault Regiment “Aidar,” with documents confirming his participation in hostilities against Russia as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the FSB added.

The detainee has admitted that he signed a contract with the Aidar banned in Russia in a video released by the FSB. He testified to being sent for training, during which he learned to operate first-person view drones for reconnaissance and surveillance, and to train others. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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