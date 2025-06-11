Trending Now
7 killed in Eastern Cape floods in South Africa
June 11, 2025

CAPE TOWN, June 11  — Seven people have been killed by heavy floods in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa, with search operations still underway for missing schoolchildren after a minibus was swept away, the local government confirmed Tuesday.

“Seven people have tragically lost their lives due to recent flooding emanating from inclement weather conditions in the province.

These losses occurred amid intense cold and flooding conditions that have severely affected several communities,” the Eastern Cape provincial government said in a statement.

“Police reports have confirmed that six bodies were found along Decoligny village in Mthatha, while the seventh body was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River,” the local government noted.

According to the statement, the devastating weather conditions, which brought intense cold, heavy rains and flash floods, have also caused significant damage to road infrastructure, displacement of residents and disruption of essential services.

The search is still ongoing regarding a minibus carrying schoolchildren that was swept away earlier this morning, it added.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane urged residents to remain vigilant amid the adverse weather. “This is a devastating reminder of nature’s force.

We urge everyone to exercise extra caution in areas prone to flooding. Our disaster response teams are on high alert and committed to ensuring the community’s safety,” he was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service upgraded its warning for the Eastern Cape Province, cautioning that further rainfall may worsen conditions in the coming days. (Xinhua)

