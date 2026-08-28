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Iran’s FM says diplomacy possible if U.S. understands pressure does not work
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Iran’s FM says diplomacy possible if U.S. understands pressure does not work

August 28, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 28  — Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that diplomacy with the United States can get back on track if Washington realizes that pressure against Tehran does not work.

He made the remarks in a post on X, referring to his meeting on Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran, during which the two sides held “creative discussions.”

Araghchi said, “Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn’t work.” He called on the United States to build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge Iran’s rights, and uphold its commitments toward the country.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region. Under the MoU, the two sides were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement.

However, the fate of the talks remains unclear following an escalation between the two countries last month. Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced “the most crushing economic operation ever taken” against any country providing a lifeline to Iran. “This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale,” he said, calling the move “an ECONOMIC D-DAY.”(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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