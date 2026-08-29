Trending Now
Home International Egypt, Kuwait urge de-escalation, return to Iran-U.S. negotiations
Egypt, Kuwait urge de-escalation, return to Iran-U.S. negotiations
International

Egypt, Kuwait urge de-escalation, return to Iran-U.S. negotiations

August 29, 2026

CAIRO, Aug. 29 — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy and negotiations between Iran and the United States during a phone call, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers discussed rapidly evolving regional developments and ways to contain the current escalation, the Egyptian ministry said in a statement.

They agreed that de-escalation and the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States should be a priority, highlighting the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Iran and the United States on June 18 as a framework to restart talks and reach political solutions that could spare the region further tension and instability, it added.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional security concerns and called for addressing all sources of tension in ways that promote regional security and stability, the statement said.

They also reaffirmed the principles of good-neighborliness, respect for states’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in their internal affairs, calling for disputes to be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means, it noted.

Under the MoU to end the war in the region, Tehran and Washington were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement. The fate of the talks remains unclear following the escalation between the two countries last month. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 139
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in Iranian attack on...

March 31, 2026

Libya’s oil export revenues exceed 15 bln USD...

August 12, 2026

Viking ship featured in “The Odyssey” opens for...

July 19, 2026

yahu says any final agreement with Iran must...

May 24, 2026

UN chief calls for talks to solve conflict...

August 13, 2026

(China Economic Roundtable) Economic Watch: Tech innovation cultivates...

February 26, 2025

17 petrol stations fined, 24 warned over fuel...

April 2, 2026

Trump says U.S. ready to move to 2nd...

September 8, 2025

42 Ugandan students evacuated from Iran to Türkiye

March 3, 2026

China-financed airport expansion project boosts Zimbabwe’s passenger flows

March 9, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.