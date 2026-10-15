Zelensky says to resume strikes on Russian refineries: media

LONDON, Oct. 15 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told British media that Ukraine would restart strikes on Russia’s oil refineries and described recent U.S. moves as a betrayal of Kyiv, according to reports on Thursday.

“The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We’re done,” Zelensky said in an interview with the Financial Times, arguing that Ukraine had paused energy strikes for three days to comply with the U.S.-announced “energy ceasefire,” while Moscow continued to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate “energy ceasefire.”

Zelensky also said the U.S. cutting off intelligence and restricting Starlink internet service has been “dangerous” for Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ukraine said U.S. aerospace company SpaceX restricted Starlink services, hampering the country’s attack and air-defense drone missions.

Visiting London on Wednesday, Zelensky admitted to British broadcaster Piers Morgan he felt “betrayed” by the recent U.S. moves.

“They (the United States) wanted us not to attack diesel. My opinion was it’s not fair,” he said, adding that it was “really strange” and “something absolutely crazy” for the United States to restrict Starlink services.

“I think he is not right. It’s a big mistake,” replied Zelensky when asked if he was angry at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. “I don’t know him or (if) somebody pushed him to … I don’t know really.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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