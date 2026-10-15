Trending Now
Home International U.S. lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s National Assembly president
U.S. lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s National Assembly president
National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez , gestures during a second round of political talks with the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Mattey)
International

U.S. lifts sanctions on Venezuela’s National Assembly president

October 15, 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15 — The United States on Wednesday lifted sanctions on Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly and brother of the country’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control removed Jorge Rodriguez, 60, from its Specially Designated Nationals List without providing a reason for the decision.

The move comes as Washington and Caracas have expanded political and economic engagement following a U.S. military operation on Jan. 3, during which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were forcibly seized and taken to New York to face U.S. criminal charges.

Delcy Rodriguez subsequently became acting president. The United States lifted sanctions against her in April. Jorge Rodriguez and his sister were sanctioned by the United States in September 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term, when Washington accused senior Venezuelan officials of helping consolidate Maduro’s hold on power. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 55
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iranian media denies new U.S. exchanges, rejects reports...

May 6, 2026

UN peacekeeping mission sends exploratory team to DR...

February 24, 2026

U.S. military says it seizes oil tanker linked...

January 7, 2026

British foreign secretary tells Starmer to step down:...

June 21, 2026

Iran’s parliament starts process to adopt plan on...

March 31, 2026

OpenAI releases new upgraded version of its GPT-5...

December 12, 2025

Russia accuses France of violating int’l law over...

June 2, 2026

Israel continues military operations in Gaza, Lebanon, killing...

February 9, 2026

EU preliminarily finds Meta in breach of digital...

April 29, 2026

GDP growth in West African monetary bloc slows...

September 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.