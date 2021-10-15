Raphinha, Neymar lead Brazil to 4-1 win over Uruguay

MANAUS, Oct. 15 — Leeds United attacker Raphinha scored twice as Brazil edged closer to clinching a berth in next year’s FIFA World Cup with a 4-1 win over Uruguay here on Thursday.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he ran onto Fred’s lofted pass and coolly slotted a shot past Fernando Muslera.

Raphinha, who was making his first start for Brazil, then fired home from an acute angle, capitalizing on a fortuitous rebound after Neymar’s attempt was parried clear by Muslera.

The hosts were in inspired form and Raphinha made it 3-0 with a low finish to the far corner after slick buildup play by Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

Uruguay reduced the deficit in the 77th minute via a Luis Suarez free-kick that flew through Brazil’s porous defensive wall and beat goalkeeper Ederson at his far post.

But Brazil was unrelenting and added another goal when substitute Gabriel Barbosa headed in after Neymar’s sublime chipped pass.

The five-time World Cup winners lead the South American qualifying group with 31 points from 11 games, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

A victory in their next match against Colombia in Sao Paulo will guarantee Tite’s men a place in football’s showpiece event in Qatar next year. Uruguay is fifth in the group with 16 points.

In other matches on Thursday, Chile beat Venezuela 3-0, Argentina overcame Peru 1-0, Colombia and Ecuador drew 0-0 and Bolivia routed Paraguay 4-0. (Xinhua)