Former U.S. president Clinton hospitalized in California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Southern California for a non-coronavirus-related infection, his spokesperson said Thursday.

The 42nd U.S. president was admitted Tuesday evening to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, southeast of Los Angeles downtown, Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Urena tweeted.

Clinton, 75, “is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful” to the medical team, Urena said.

The former president has remained at the hospital for close monitoring and “administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” he later quoted Clinton’s personal physicians as saying.

The doctors told CNN that Clinton was in the intensive care unit for privacy and safety. A person familiar with the matter told The Hill that he was hospitalized due to sepsis.

Urena also said former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also in California. (Xinhua)