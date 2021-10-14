EQUIPPED FOR ROAD SAFETY

Trending Now
Education

October 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 14  —  On 12 October 2021, the Grade 6 and 7 learners of Peoples Primary School received new safety bibs, caps and stop signs after completing their scholar patrol training. The initiative was led by the Namibia Road Safety Forum (NRSF), with training conducted by the NAMPOL Traffic Division, and the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group joining as a partner by sponsoring the safety gear.

Horst Heimstadt, NRSF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (left), and Roux-ché Locke, O&L Group Manager: Corporate Relations (right), with two Peoples Primary School learners.

Traffic officers were present at the handover and accepting the donations on behalf of Peoples Primary School were its Principal, Patrick Xoagub, and Hostel Superintendent, Fiona Bezuidenhout. Representing the NRSF and O&L Group respectively were Horst Heimstadt, NRSF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Roux-ché Locke, O&L Group Manager: Corporate Relations.  By NDN Staffer

