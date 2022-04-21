LONDON, April 21 — Manchester City remains Premier League leaders after three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva gave them a 3-0 win at home to Brighton.
Pep Guardiola’s side went into the game under pressure after Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Tuesday. After a first 45 minutes in which they controlled the ball but failed to get it into the net, they made short work of their rivals after the break.
Arsenal’s 4-2 win away to Chelsea puts them level on points with Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Mikel Arteta’s side recovered from a run of three consecutive defeats with two goals from Eddie Nketiah, a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe, and a late penalty from Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea pulled pack Nketiah’s opener thanks to Timo Werner, while Cesar Azpilicueta leveled Smith-Rowe’s second for the Gunners, but Chelsea had no response as Arsenal sealed the win in the second half.
Miguel Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace in a mid-table clash, while Richarlison’s injury-time equalizer saved a vital point for Everton in a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.
Leicester was the better team and had chances to seal the win after Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute opening goal, but Richarlison’s late strike leaves Everton four points clear of third from bottom Burnley, who entertains Southampton on Thursday. (Xinhua)
Manchester City back on top, while Arsenal take big win in Premier League
