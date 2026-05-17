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Home NationalCurrent Affairs Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita breaks own record with 32nd summit of Mt. Qomolangma
Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita breaks own record with 32nd summit of Mt. Qomolangma
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Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita breaks own record with 32nd summit of Mt. Qomolangma

May 17, 2026

KATHMANDU, May 17 — Veteran Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa successfully summited Mount Qomolangma for the 32nd time on Sunday, further extending his own world record for the highest number of ascents of the world’s highest peak.

According to a press release issued by Nepal’s Department of Tourism, Kami Rita, 55, reached the 8,848.86-meter summit at 10:12 a.m. local time.

“Based on information received from the department’s field office at Qomolangma Base Camp, the ascent was completed while leading an expedition organized by 14 Peaks Expedition,” the department said.

His closest competitor is Pasang Dawa Sherpa, who has reached the summit of Mount Qomolangma 29 times.

Kami Rita first summited the world’s highest peak in 1994 and has since become one of the most celebrated figures in global mountaineering. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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