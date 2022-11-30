Trending Now
FIFA World Cup group standings
SPORTS

FIFA World Cup group standings

November 30, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) — Following are the FIFA World Cup group standings after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
　　Group A
　　Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
　　Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
　　Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
　　Qatar 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
　　Group B
　　England 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
　　USA 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
　　Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
　　Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
　　Group C
　　Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
　　Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
　　Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
　　Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
　　Group D
　　France 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
　　Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
　　Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
　　Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
　　Group E
　　Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 4
　　Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
　　Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 3
　　Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
　　Group F
　　Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
　　Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
　　Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
　　Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
　　Group G
　　Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
　　Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
　　Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
　　Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
　　Group H
　　Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
　　Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
　　South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
　　Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
　　Enditem

