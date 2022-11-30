DOHA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) — Following are the FIFA World Cup group standings after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Group B
England 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
USA 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
Group C
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Group D
France 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Group E
Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Group F
Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Group G
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Group H
Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
