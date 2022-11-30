DOHA, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) — Following are the FIFA World Cup group standings after Tuesday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Netherlands 3 2 1 0 5 1 7

Senegal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

Qatar 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Group B

England 3 2 1 0 9 2 7

USA 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

Iran 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Wales 3 0 1 2 1 6 1

Group C

Poland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Argentina 2 1 0 1 3 2 3

Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Mexico 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

Group D

France 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

Australia 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Denmark 2 0 1 1 1 2 1

Tunisia 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

Group E

Spain 2 1 1 0 8 1 4

Japan 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 1 7 3

Germany 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Group F

Croatia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Belgium 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Canada 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Group G

Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Switzerland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Cameroon 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Serbia 2 0 1 1 3 5 1

Group H

Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6

Ghana 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

South Korea 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Uruguay 2 0 1 1 0 2 1

