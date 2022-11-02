Parents urged to invest in schools

Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 02 Nov. – It is important for communities to invest in the education of children.

This was said by Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila at the handover of 87 mattresses donated to Otjerunda Combined School by Rani Group of Companies through the Office of the Governor in the Kunene region on Tuesday.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said through this partnership, Rani Group of Companies donated 87 mattresses with a total value of N$30 000 to the school.

“These mattresses will surely ease the sleeping conditions in the dormitories of our children,” she said.

She emphasised that the right to education is fundamental for all citizens, adding that all children are to attend school so that they are educated.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said although the government continues to invest in school infrastructure, they recognise that there are many areas in which they must still invest, such as conditions of pupils, especially with regards to hostels and sleeping facilties.

She assured her audience that the government has a commitment to continually improve the conditions of all pupils and students.

Kunene Education Director Angelina Jantze said the region has 76 schools and still faces many challenges.

Jantze said the Otjerunda Combined School still needs additional classrooms to curb the morning and noon class exchange.

“There are challenges of physical facilities and water infrastructure that are faced by the schools need need to be addressed,” she said.

The school is home to over 500 puils from pre-primary to Grade 11, with a total of 272 accommodated in the community hostel.