Outapi raises half-million for mayoral fund

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 31 Oct. – The Outapi Town Council raised more than N$500 000 in pledges at a mayoral fundraising dinner held on Saturday. The funds will be used to address the critical needs of the residents.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said local authorities are at the fore frontof public service delivery as they deal directly with communities and businesses.

She said how they discharge their responsibilities, therefore has a significant impact on the quality of residents’ lives and the economies of their localities.

“I am pleased that many of our municipal councils have come up with the initiative of a mayoral fund aimed at forming strategic alliances with other stakeholders to mobilise additional resources to complement public resources,” she said.

She added that this is to strengthen efforts to address the basic needs of the communities.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasised that to achieve their objectives in tackling these challenges, it is important that councils ensure effective public service.

She said public service is not only important to ensure quality social services to their communities, but is also important to foster economic growth and development.

An amount of N$5 000 was pledged on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister towards the mayoral fund.