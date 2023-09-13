Unlocking Success: Workshop Equips Teachers with 21st-Century Classroom Skills

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — As the doors of government schools swung open in Namibia, signalling the start of a new semester, an invaluable opportunity for educators to enhance their classroom management skills unfolded. The School of Education, in a concerted effort to empower teachers with 21st-century classroom management strategies, organized a workshop at Augustineum Secondary School.

Led by a dedicated team of educators hailing from the Department of Applied Educational Sciences (DAES) within the School of Education, this workshop sought to equip teachers with the tools and techniques needed to create a conducive learning environment in the modern classroom. At the helm of this educational initiative was Dr. Enock Simasiku, the Head of the Department, who championed the cause of effective classroom management.

The teaching team, comprising Ms. Chinyere Omalu, Ms. Fredrika Uahengo, Dr. Leena Kanandjebo, and Ms. Verena Nandago, combined their expertise to facilitate the workshop titled “21st Century Classroom Management Strategies for Teachers” at Augustineum Secondary School. This event was part of the department’s ongoing commitment to community engagement.

Dr. Simasiku underscored the critical importance of effective classroom management, highlighting that “the ability of teachers to establish well-managed classrooms and manage student behaviour is paramount for achieving positive educational outcomes.” He further emphasized that while proficient behavioural management doesn’t guarantee effective instruction, it lays the foundation for quality teaching. In turn, high-quality teaching can help mitigate, if not entirely eliminate, classroom behavioural challenges. Numerous research studies have affirmed the significant impact of classroom organization and behavioural management competencies on effective learning.

Recognizing the need for a refresher course on classroom management as the school calendar approached its final semester, the management of Augustineum Secondary School warmly welcomed the initiative. Consequently, the Department of Applied Educational Sciences, School of Education, swiftly organized and executed the workshop, meeting the specific needs of the school.

During the workshop, participants delved into various crucial aspects of classroom management. These encompass classroom design to optimize learning spaces, effective instructional techniques, communication strategies, the formulation and implementation of classroom rules, disciplinary measures, scheduling, and overall classroom organization.

The Department of Applied Educational Sciences remains steadfast in its commitment to providing top-notch educational services to both internal and external stakeholders. By equipping teachers with contemporary classroom management tools, they not only enhance the learning experience for students but also empower educators to navigate the intricacies of today’s educational landscape with confidence and competence. This workshop stands as a testament to the ongoing dedication of the School of Education to elevate the standards of teaching and learning in Namibia.