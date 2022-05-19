Nicolette Mashile to headline Old Mutual Women’s Summit

Windhoek, May 19 – On 25 June 2022, Nicolette Mashile, renowned South African broadcaster, and best-selling author of “What’s your move”, will be headlining the 12th Old Mutual Namibia Women’s Summit taking place in Swakopmund. This year’s theme will be “Securing your Financial Future.”

Over the years, Mashile has become well-known for speaking on financial literacy as well as social-economic issues affecting the youth and has built a reputation for engaging in conversations that leave her audience better positioned to deal with their financial situation. In addition to being a speaker, Mashile is also an astute and qualified communicator having worked on many blue-chip communications campaigns.

“Women are in a unique space to secure their financial futures by following the basics of money management. Make money, increase income streams by diversifying how you earn, mitigate risk by having a contingency financial plan and take it easy. It’s not about the trends but the basics,” says Mashile.

On stage, Mashile will be joined by recognized Namibian speakers: Hermien Elago, who will delve into the importance of putting your health first while Afra Schimming-Chase will touch on personal development and Colette Rieckert will speak on her entrepreneurial journey having initiated the Windhoek Gymnasium Private School.

Elago highlights that the women in attendance can look forward to a presentation informed by timeless, universal lessons on creating and building wealth, even in the face of adversity. “By facing our Money Story, being honest with where we are and bravely observing the unchanging principles that govern wealth, we can write a better ending, one where the heroine prospers.”

Schimming-Chase, who has previously been a part of the Women’s Summit says that “the Women’s Summit has over the last several years been instrumental in supporting women in transforming their relationship with money. I am excited that this year’s event is at the coast, which is a great opportunity to personally develop and become who we need to be to secure a financial future for ourselves. We will touch on questions such as who do we need to be and what do we need to do to secure that future for ourselves? We also remind women that it is possible to have everything we want.”

“Over the last 11 years, we have held our Women’s Summit in Windhoek. As we prepared for our 12th event we saw the need to take this celebrated occasion to the coastal town of Swakopmund. Through the speakers we have lined up we know that this is going to be an unforgettable day for the ladies at the coast,” says Ashante Manetti, Acting Marketing and Communications Executive.

To ensure that businesses on the coast are able to showcase their products during the Women’s Summit, Old Mutual Namibia is inviting any female-run business to email their profiles to foundation@oldmutual.com before 27 May 2022.

ABOUT THE OLD MUTUAL WOMEN’S SUMMIT

The Old Mutual Women’s Summit is a platform created to advance women and their role in society. Since its inception in 2011, the event has been inviting powerful women as guest speakers to share their stories in leadership with pioneering women in Namibia. As Old Mutual, we are proud to be represented by women who make up 58% of our full-time employees as the current generation of leaders at Old Mutual is making sure that we are preparing the next generation to take over leadership. Every annual Women’s Summit has a theme which is closely linked to the plight of Namibian women to enable empowerment.

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.