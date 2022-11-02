PDM rejects toll gate plan

Staff Writer

Windhoek 01 Nov – The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) s strongly oppose to the planned establishment of toll

gates in Namibia spearheaded by the Road Fund Administration (RFA).

According to the chief executive officer Ali Ipinge, the RFA has identified more than 70 road sections across the country for installing toll gates, but only 23 are viable for setting up the barriers.

“The toll gate dream shall be vehemently rejected the same we rejected the 2% solidarity tax. The economic bane on consumers today can never allow asking people to pay more with volatile oil

prices.

“The introduction of toll gates in Namibia will only overburden transport users,” said the PDM statement signed by Hidipo Hamata Secretary for Information and Publicity.

“It is dumbfounding that while there is a strong push in South Africa for the scrapping of e-tolls, which

will this year cost the South African government R23.7 billion to settle the debt of the South African

National Road’s Agency’s (SANRAL) emanating from e-tolls, the Namibian government nevertheless

wants to implement the same catastrophic system at the expense of road users,” he said.“We urge Cabinet to abort the introduction of toll gates in Namibia. We rather request the government to find viable solutions in funding and maintaining the road infrastructure in Namibia.”