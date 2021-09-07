WINDHOEK, Sept. 07 — Do you know that Oshakati Campus Library is a Legal Deposit Place?

The UNAM Library at Oshakati Campus has been declared a Legal Deposit place for the northern regions in terms of Section 8 of the Namibian Library and Information Service Act (Act 4 of 2000).

What is the legal deposit?

Legal deposit means the document or information which in terms of section 8 is required to be deposited at a place of deposit.

What is a Legal Deposit Place?

A place which in terms of section 8(1) has been declared a place of deposit. It serves important functions including ensuring the preservation of national cultural heritage and making local publications widely accessible to Namibian citizens and interested scholars.

What are the duties of the Legal Deposit Place?

Duties of the place of deposit 11. (1) Subject to section 29 of the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Protection Act, 1994 (Act No. 6 of 1994), a place of deposit shall receive, keep and maintain a record of the legal deposit and give people freedom of access to the legal deposit.

In compliance with this act, the Oshakati campus library regularly receives useful publications published in Namibia and has a dedicated space with an 8 sitting capacity for legal deposit materials for the benefit of the community. UNAM Libraries take pride to have this important responsibility of providing access to Namibian publications and thereby fulfilling its national mandate of making a contribution toward Namibia’s socio-economic development.

How do I access legal deposit materials?

Apart from visiting the Oshakati library to physically access legal deposit collections, legal deposit materials are also searchable at:

http://www.nln.gov.na:8081/client/natlib1/search/results?qu=water&qf=LOCATION%09Shelf+Location%091%3AUNAM-OSH%09UNAM+legal+deposit

http://www.nln.gov.na:8081/client/natlib1/search/results?qu=water+pollution&qf=LOCATION%09Shelf+Location%091%3AUNAM-OSH%09UNAM+legal+deposit