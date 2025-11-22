Nigeria closes 41 schools amid increasing student abductions

ABUJA, Nov. 22 — The Nigerian government has ordered the closure of at least 41 secondary schools across the West African country following the recent kidnapping of students by terrorist groups.

The directive, which affects only schools owned by the federal government, had already taken effect, according to a statement by the Ministry of Education late Friday.

The decision was a “sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent another security breach,” the statement said, adding that principals of affected schools must ensure strict compliance.

On Friday, at least 215 students and 12 teachers were reportedly abducted when suspected terrorists attacked a school in Nigeria’s central state of Niger, said the Christian Association of Nigeria.

In an earlier attack this week, at least 25 schoolgirls from a government-run secondary school in the northern state of Kebbi were also kidnapped by suspected terrorists. (Xinhua)

