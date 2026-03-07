At least 8 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Kenya

NAIROBI, March 7 — At least eight people were killed, property destroyed, and thousands displaced by heavy rains that have lashed Nairobi, coastal, and western Kenya, police confirmed on Saturday.

The rains triggered flooding on Friday evening in several parts of Nairobi and surrounding areas, leading to road closures, property damage, and displacement.

Nairobi County Police Commander George Seda reported that two people were electrocuted, and six others drowned, with fears that more bodies might be found.

Most of the victims were swept into rivers, where their bodies were later discovered, said Seda, adding that more than 100 cars were damaged in the flooding, and rescue operations were hindered by flooded roads.

The heavy rains have caused widespread destruction across the country, disrupting key activities such as farming and education.

The hardest-hit regions include western Kenya, the coastal region, and parts of the Rift Valley, where rains washed away bridges and rendered many roads impassable, making it difficult to assist those left homeless by the flooding.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programs Geoffrey Ruku said the government has activated emergency response measures to improve coordination and speed up recovery efforts.

He urged the public to remain cautious on the roads, avoid crossing swollen rivers, and report flood-related issues to authorities.

The National Transport and Safety Authority issued a nationwide alert, urging motorists to drive carefully due to reduced visibility and slippery roads. The Kenya Red Cross is conducting search and rescue operations to assist stranded individuals. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 45