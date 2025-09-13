Egypt, Saudi, UAE, U.S. push for 3-month humanitarian pause in Sudan war

Trending Now
September 13, 2025

CAIRO, Sept. 13 — Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States on Saturday called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan to be followed by a permanent ceasefire, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The joint statement said the pause should allow the swift delivery of aid across Sudan and pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and a nine-month transition to a civilian-led government.

The ministers warned that the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and poses serious risks to regional stability.

They urged all sides to allow safe humanitarian access, protect civilians, and halt indiscriminate attacks.

The four pledged to press both SAF and RSF toward a negotiated settlement. Sudan has been in conflict since April 2023, with tens of thousands killed. (Xinhua)

