Uganda declares end of Ebola outbreak

KAMPALA, July 28– Uganda’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday officially declared an end to the current Ebola outbreak, saying advances in epidemiological investigations and the fully characterized nature of the outbreak provided sufficient scientific evidence that transmission had been interrupted.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce that Uganda has officially declared the end of the 2026 Ebola disease outbreak. Today, Uganda is Ebola-free,” said a statement quoting Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi.

The announcement came before the completion of the World Health Organization’s standard 42-day countdown following the discharge of the last patient. Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient on July 16 after the individual tested negative for the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the declaration was based on the identification of the outbreak’s source, the complete reconstruction of transmission chains, the epidemiological linkage of all confirmed cases, the successful follow-up of all identified contacts, and enhanced nationwide surveillance that detected no further community transmission.

The long-standing 42-day criterion, while remaining an essential safeguard where transmission is uncertain or ongoing, should not be regarded as the only basis for declaring an outbreak over when an imported outbreak has been fully characterized and epidemiological closure conclusively demonstrated, said the ministry.

It added that Uganda would continue strengthening surveillance, maintaining preparedness, particularly in border districts, and working closely with neighboring countries. It also reassured residents, visitors, and investors that the country remains safe and open for business, tourism, and other socio-economic activities.

Uganda declared the outbreak on May 15 after confirming an imported Ebola case from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, including 18 recoveries and two deaths. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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