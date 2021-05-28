Breaking news :Kaizer Chiefs has sacked coach Gavin Hunt

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 – – Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season.

During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions.

In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course.

#Amakhosi4Life

Source :Kaizer Chiefs FC