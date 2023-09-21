Trending Now
Sports

Nedbank for Good Series Rounds Up at Windhoek Golf & Country Club

September 21, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 21 – The 10th round of the highly anticipated 2023 Nedbank for Good Series is set to tee off at the prestigious Windhoek Golf & Country Club on Saturday, September 23, 2023. With preparations in full swing, organizers are anticipating a strong turnout with a total of 76 players slated to compete in this exciting event.

Dan Zwiebel, the event’s organizer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Windhoek Golf & Country Club has always been an amazing host, and we look forward to another successful round at their esteemed establishment.”

Following the intense competition on Saturday, the finalists will converge at the Omeya Golf Club on Friday, October 6, to crown the champion of the Nedbank for Good Series, marking the culmination of yet another thrilling year. The series kicked off earlier this year in February at the Omeya Golf Club before making stops in Gobabis (May), Oranjemund and Tsumeb (June), Mariental (July), and a busy August featuring Oshakati, Walvis Bay, and Rossmund Golf Courses. Henties Bay hosted the series in early September.

As part of Nedbank Namibia’s commitment to giving back to the community, the proceeds from this event will be directed toward the Rössing Foundation, benefitting learners and teachers in rural schools who have greatly benefited from the Nedbank for Good Series.

However, it’s important to note that the Mobile Laboratory will not be available during this weekend’s event; it will only be accessible at the final round.

Selma Kaulinge, Communications and PR Manager at Nedbank Namibia expressed gratitude for the remarkable support received throughout this year’s Nedbank for Good Series. Kaulinge thanked the Rössing Foundation for their efforts in taking the mobile laboratory to various towns, sponsors for their contributions, and the golf players for their unwavering support, emphasizing that their continued backing will ensure the series returns next year.

Saturday’s event is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 AM, starting from both the first and tenth tees. The competition will employ the Individual Stableford format in the men’s and ladies’ divisions. Stableford is a golf scoring system that assigns points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, providing an exciting twist to traditional scoring methods.

