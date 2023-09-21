Askari Metals Accelerates Exploration Efforts at Uis Lithium Project in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21 — Askari Metals is making significant strides in its exploration endeavours at the Uis lithium project, situated in the Erongo Region of central-west Namibia. The company has recently acquired high-resolution aerial imagery of the project area, deploying advanced hyperspectral analysis techniques to identify minerals within the outcrops. This innovative approach will enable Askari to pinpoint priority exploration targets, encompassing trenching, soil and stream sampling, and drilling activities.

Thus far, Askari’s hyperspectral data analysis has successfully identified three pegmatite targets: DP, Kestrel, and K9 pegmatites. These targets are poised for further investigation through a comprehensive trenching campaign, coupled with soil and stream sampling, in preparation for subsequent drilling operations.

Additionally, Askari is planning an expansion of its phase two RC drill program into previously unexplored areas exhibiting potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites, as indicated by hyperspectral data.

The Uis lithium project has been the focal point of Askari’s prior exploration initiatives, including rock chip sampling, field mapping, and RC drilling. In one permit area, the initial phase of drilling comprised 59 holes, totalling 3017 meters, followed by a second campaign involving 55 holes, covering 3367 meters. In another permit area, phase one drilling involved 59 drill holes, totalling 3523 meters.

The company anticipates receiving assay results from additional rock chip samples and RC drill holes within the next two weeks, promising an exciting period of imminent developments.

Some of the rock chip samples extracted from the Uis project have yielded promising assays, including concentrations of lithium oxide (Li2O) at 3.32%, 3.19%, 3.14%, 2.94%, 2.11%, 1.8%, 1.64%, and 1.1% Li2O.

Notably, previous drill results have hinted at a mineralized system, with notable RC drill intersections such as 4 meters at 0.4% Li2O, including a 2-meter section grading 0.56% Li2O, as well as 4 meters at 0.39% Li2O, featuring 1 meter at 0.57% Li2O, and 3 meters at 0.38% Li2O, including a 1-meter slice at 0.53% Li2O.

Additional RC drill highlights encompass 8 meters at 0.34% Li2O, including 2 meters at 0.47% Li2O, and 5 meters at 0.32% Li2O, featuring 3 meters grading 0.44% Li2O, alongside 4 meters at 0.33% Li2O, including a 1-meter section at 0.44% Li2O.

Askari underscores that its Namibian ground holds significant potential, supported by regional magnetic and geochemical data, indicating prospectivity across an approximately 15-kilometre-long and 5-kilometre-wide area.

Moreover, all anomalous rock chip and drill assays conducted thus far fall within this prospective corridor, which is also home to Andrada Mining’s flagship Uis mine, located about 15 kilometres along strike to the northeast. The Uis mine boasts a substantial resource of 81 million tonnes, containing 0.73% lithium oxide, 0.15% tin, and 86 ppm tantalum.

Furthermore, Andrada Mining’s Spodumene Hill B1 and C1 deposits, situated approximately 5 kilometres along strike from Askari’s territory, have produced notable drill results, including 14.52 meters at 1.38% lithium oxide, 285 ppm tantalum, and 0.131% tin from 15.48 meters, with an exceptional 5-meter interval at 2.32% lithium oxide from 18 meters. Another significant result included a 2.5-meter intersection at just over 2.04% lithium oxide from 25.5 meters.

To expedite assay results and streamline exploration decisions, Askari is establishing its X-ray fluorescence and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy lab on-site, capable of providing real-time mineral analysis data.

Covering an expansive area of 308.12 square kilometres, Askari’s Uis lithium project is strategically positioned approximately 230 kilometres northeast of the deepwater port of Walvis Bay, offering a potential export route for future mined products. The project area remains accessible year-round via sealed roads.

As assays from rock chip sampling and phase one drilling are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, Askari Metals stands well-positioned to intensify its exploration efforts, demonstrating a strong commitment to unlocking the project’s significant potential.