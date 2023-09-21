Trending Now
Namibia takes action to protect forests, combat deforestation
Namibia takes action to protect forests, combat deforestation

September 21, 2023

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21 — Namibia is actively addressing the critical issue of deforestation through a range of comprehensive measures, including forest protection, tree planting programs, and wildfire management, to safeguard its valuable forests and maintain ecological balance, an official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta emphasized the vital role that trees and forests play in providing essential ecosystem services and supporting economic benefits such as timber production, while also contributing to job creation in the wood-based industries.

“The conference is consolidating the next steps toward the future of our forests. Forest-based actions will further advance the implementation of Namibia’s Nationally Determined Contribution, an ambitious roadmap to combat climate change through adaptation and mitigation programs,” he said.

Shifeta emphasized that well-managed forests offer nature-friendly solutions to many global challenges, including climate change, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.

Shifeta also announced that his ministry has initiated research on the use of native tree species to make tree seedlings available to community members for planting.

In preparation for Namibia’s national Arbor Day next month, Shifeta encouraged Namibians to actively participate by planting trees, caring for existing ones, learning about different tree species, volunteering during tree planting events, and supporting tree planting organizations. (Xinhua)

