Katjavivi disappointed with action taken by the World athletics to withdraw Mboma and Masilingi from 400m Olympics list.

WINDHOEK, July 7– Namibia National Assembly Speaker Hon. Prof. Peter H. Katjavivi today expressed disappointment and regret at the decision of the International Association of Athletics and the International Olympic Committee to withdraw Namibian athletes Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi from participating in the 400m event at the Olympic Games.

“It is of grave concern that athletes are targeted due to their natural hormone levels, over which they have no control. It is unjust and unfair to punish athletes simply because of their biology”.

This follows similar subjugation of other female African athletes from South Africa, Burundi, Kenya and elsewhere.We wish Christine and Beatrice the very best in their bids at the 200m event at the Olympic Games.

Katjavivi urges the two athletes to remain focused on their upcoming campaign alongside the National team at the Tokyo Olympics.

We remain proud of their

agility and inspired by their individual stories. Their dreams and aspirations are that of many Namibian youth and their hard work and success thus far boosts our nation’s morale and pride during this pandemic.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu