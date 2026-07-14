France coach Deschamps says Spain is World Cup favorite

DALLAS, United States, July 13 — France coach Didier Deschamps labeled Spain the favorite to win the FIFA World Cup on Monday, a day before the two European powers meet in the semifinals.

“Forget about their match against Cabo Verde,” Deschamps told a pre-match news conference, referring to Spain’s goalless draw in its opening group game. “Since then, they have shown they are the favorites to win the World Cup.”

“Spain is capable of playing outstanding attacking football while remaining very solid defensively. They have conceded just one goal in their last six matches,” he added.

Deschamps also eased concerns over captain Kylian Mbappe, who injured his ankle during France’s quarterfinal win over Morocco and was substituted in the second half.

“He trained today,” Deschamps said.

N’Golo Kante (1st L), Kylian Mbappe (C) and Ousmane Dembele of France in action during a training session ahead of the semifinal against Spain. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The France coach also confirmed that midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed France’s previous two matches through injury, is available to return.

Spain defeated France in the semifinals of both UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League, but Deschamps dismissed suggestions those defeats would influence Tuesday’s meeting.

“There are no particular lessons to draw from those matches,” he said. “The squads have changed, and the players are not necessarily at the same stage of their development or in the same form as they were then.”

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, said this France team is stronger than the one his side faced in those previous meetings.

“Players like Mbappe are more mature now,” De la Fuente said. “The same applies to our players. Over the past two years they have continued to grow, both technically and through the experience they have gained.”

De la Fuente also brushed aside Deschamps’ assessment that Spain is the tournament favorite.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente attends a news conference ahead of the semifinal against France. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

“I’ve said from the very beginning that whether people regard us as favorites is irrelevant,” he said with a smile. “It has no real meaning and certainly won’t determine the outcome. Outside expectations don’t create any extra pressure for us.”

“We have analyzed France in great detail. We’ve faced each other many times and know each other very well,” he added. “They have world-class players, and so do we. We will fight to win the duels, take the initiative and stay true to our football.”

Monday also marked the 19th birthday of Spain winger Lamine Yamal, and De la Fuente said he had urged the teenager to stay calm, enjoy the occasion and not let anxiety affect his performance.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal passes the ball during a training session. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

“I believe his moment will come,” De la Fuente said. “Hopefully it will be tomorrow. If not, then hopefully in the final.”

Yamal described the semifinal as “the most important match” of his career so far, adding that “the best birthday present would be winning tomorrow.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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