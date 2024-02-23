NBC to Broadcast Late President Geingob’s Services Globally

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, Namibia – In a significant move to honor the legacy of Namibia’s late President Hage G. Geingob, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has announced its role as the Primary Host Broadcaster for the upcoming Memorial and Funeral Services. This initiative will ensure that the events are accessible not just within Namibia but to a global audience.

NBC Director General, Stanley Similo, stated that the broadcaster would extend rights to MultiChoice Namibia and, through them, to all broadcasters within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), free of charge. This gesture aims to guarantee comprehensive coverage of the services, fostering a spirit of unity and remembrance across the region and beyond.

“For broadcasters outside the SADC region, we are facilitating access through a Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Link,” Similo added, emphasizing NBC’s commitment to global accessibility for the solemn events.

The broadcast will commence on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 06:00 AM and continue through to Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 10:00 PM. This extensive coverage will enable people worldwide to join in paying their respects to the late President Geingob.

However, NBC has made it clear that any broadcaster, including MultiChoice Namibia, intending to use the material beyond the live broadcasts, must obtain explicit permission from NBC. This measure is to ensure the respectful and appropriate use of the content, maintaining the dignity of the memorial and funeral services.